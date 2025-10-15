Protesters across the country are preparing to rally again this weekend, and Central New York is on the map.

The nationwide “No Kings” movement will return on Saturday, October 18, with events planned in Utica, Rome, Hamilton, Herkimer, and DeWitt, along with more than 2,500 other cities across all 50 states.

The movement, which began earlier this year, calls for demonstrations against what organizers describe as “authoritarian overreach” under President Donald Trump’s administration. According to the group’s website, NoKings.org, participants are rallying for “democracy, equality, and accountability” amid what they view as ongoing threats to those values.

Where to Find Local “No Kings” Events

While details may vary slightly by location, Central New York rallies are scheduled as follows:

Utica: noon–1:30 p.m. at Pirnie Federal Building

Rome: 12–1:30 p.m. at Fort Stanwix National Monument

Herkimer: 5:00–6:30 p.m at 321 E Albany St

Hamilton: 3–4:30 p.m. at the Village Green

DeWitt: 12–2 p.m. at Kinne Rd & Erie Blvd E

Each event is expected to feature speeches, local advocacy groups, and peaceful demonstrations as part of the national day of action.

What’s Behind the Movement

The “No Kings” coalition says Saturday’s protests aim to send a message that “America belongs to its people, not to kings.” Organizers cite concerns over government shutdowns, the deployment of National Guard troops to major U.S. cities, and ongoing legal battles involving state officials like New York Attorney General Letitia James.

According to the movement’s website, 50501, short for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement, serves as a unifying slogan across demonstrations nationwide.

Participating organizations include the American Civil Liberties Union, American Federation of Teachers, MoveOn, and Indivisible, among others.

For more details or updates on specific locations, visit NoKings.org.

