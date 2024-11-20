New York’s Most Stunning Building Will Leave You In Awe

Where is the most stunning looking building in all of New York State?

Website The Discoverer trekked across the country to find the genuinely breathtaking buildings. Each state got a nod, but New Jersey's "coolest" building stood out from the pack.

These incredible structures all have a story to tell and have been built to honor a culture and represent a time and place that is meaningful to its residents."

Where Is The Most Stunning Building In New York?

New World Trade Center Office Towers Design Unveiled RRP, Team Macarie via Getty Images loading...

The winner for New York State is One World Trade Center in New York City:

One World Trade Center aka Freedom Tower, is the main building of the rebuilt World Trade Center Complex that was destroyed on 9/11. One WTC is the tallest building in the United States, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, and the sixth-tallest in the world. It was designed by the same firm that planned the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world. The 104-story super scraper opened in 2014 and dominates the skyline of the Big Apple."

One World Trade Center stands as a symbol of resilience and hope in New York City. It's located at 285 Fulton Street in Lower Manhattan. It is currently the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere at 1,776 feet. Visitors can explore the One World Observatory, located on floors 100 to 102. These floors offers breathtaking 360-degree views of the city. If you'd like access to the building, it's easy and convenient via the subway (Fulton Street Station or the World Trade Center Station), or the PATH train at the Oculus, a nearby transportation hub.

37 Photos from the 9/11 the Museum adjacent to One World Trade Center in New York City I recently visited the 9/11 Museum just prior to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. These photos are just some of the powerful and impactful moments we witnessed during our walk through. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler