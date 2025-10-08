High school seniors throughout New York have a reason to celebrate this October. Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that college application fees are being waived again this year at nearly 130 colleges and universities statewide.

That means students can apply to schools in the SUNY, CUNY, and even some private colleges for free during New York State’s College Application Month, saving families anywhere from $50 to $90 per application.

Here’s When You Can Apply for Free

SUNY Schools: Up to five free applications per student from October 20–November 3.

CUNY Schools: Free applications for NYC students October 27–November 21, all other students from November 10–November 21.

Private Colleges: Waiving fees at different times throughout the month. Check the full list of participating schools here.

Need Help with FAFSA or TAP?

The New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) is hosting over 40 free virtual and in-person events this month to help students and families complete their FAFSA, TAP, and STEM Incentive Program applications. These sessions are designed to walk you through the financial aid process step-by-step, so no one misses out on potential grants or scholarships.

Read More: Utica University Offers Full-Tuition Teaching Scholarships

You can find all the details, including event schedules and participating colleges, at hesc.ny.gov/cam.

