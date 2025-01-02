Your Ultimate Central New York 2025 Planning Guide

2025 is here, and it’s time to make a plan for your year ahead. From hidden gems to classic spots, adventure, and local exploration, Central New York and the surrounding areas offer a variety of activities to keep your calendar full. Here’s your guide to making this year unforgettable.

January: Go Snowshoeing

Kick off the year by embracing winter’s beauty. Snowshoeing is such a fun way to enjoy the outdoors while staying active. The Trenton Greenbelt Trails or Pixley Falls State Park offer stunning, snow-covered landscapes just a short drive from Utica. Don't own a pair of snowshoes? Looking for family-friendly? Head over to the Utica Zoo and snowshoe amongst the animals! Don’t forget to warm up afterward with a hot chocolate from Utica Coffee Roasting Co.

February: Experience the Cooperstown Winter Carnival

Cooperstown isn’t just for baseball—January 3st- February 2nd, it transforms into a Wonderful Winter Carnival filled with activities like ice carving, live music, and food and drink specials. It’s the perfect way to shake off the mid-winter blues while enjoying a picturesque winter view.

St Patrick's Day Parade Takes Place in Dublin Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images loading...

March: Visit the Irish Cultural Center for St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day locally at the 3rd largest St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York State. Whether you’re diving into traditional Irish dishes, enjoying live Celtic music, or sipping on Guinness, it’s a fun way to join 3,000 of your best friends. The Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. March 15th.

Cherry Blossoms Bloom At The Brooklyn Botanic Garden Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

April: Take a Scenic Drive to See the Cherry Blossoms

As the snow melts and spring begins to bloom, head to Washington Park in Albany or Thornden Park in Syracuse to catch the stunning cherry blossoms. Bring a camera, a picnic blanket, and a good book for a serene day surrounded by pink and white blooms.

May: Hike Bald Mountain

May is the perfect time to hit the trails, and Bald Mountain near Old Forge is a must-do. This family-friendly hike offers breathtaking views of the Adirondacks, and the iconic Rondaxe Fire Tower is perfect for snapping Instagram-worthy photos.

Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade Brings Seaside Flair To Boardwalk Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images loading...

June: Attend the Coney Island Mermaid Parade

Ever been to a Mermaid Parade? Did you even know one existed? Kick off your summer at the Coney Island Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. This annual event celebrates summer with participants dressed in vibrant, ocean-themed costumes. It's a family-friendly spectacle that embodies the quirky spirit of New York. The event takes place June 21, 2025.

July: New York State Blues Festival in Syracuse

Immerse yourself in soulful tunes at the New York State Blues Festival, one of the largest free blues events in the Northeast. This festival features renowned blues artists, local food vendors, and a vibrant atmosphere. The Festival takes place at Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds. July 11-13, 2025.

For the lineup and additional details, check out the New York State Blues Festival's official page.

August: Spend a Day at the New York State Fair

Head back to Syracuse for the New York State Fair, an iconic end-of-summer event. Feast on fried dough, check out the live concerts and stroll through the agricultural exhibits. Pro tip: Go early to beat the crowds and snag the best parking.

Canva/TSM loading...

September: Run (or Cheer) in the Boilermaker

Whether you’re lacing up for the race or cheering from the sidelines, the Boilermaker Road Race is one of Utica’s proudest traditions. Afterward, join the legendary post-race party at Saranac Brewery for music, food, and community vibes.

October: Explore Fall Foliage at Letchworth State Park

Dubbed the “Grand Canyon of the East,” Letchworth State Park is a stunning spot to soak in autumn’s vibrant colors. Take a hike, enjoy a picnic, and snap photos of the breathtaking waterfalls framed by fiery red and orange leaves. Ever wanted to take a hot air balloon ride? See these amazing waterfalls while living out that dream!

November: Visit Fort Stanwix

Honor Veterans Day by visiting Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome. This historical site offers fascinating insights into the Revolutionary War and is a great way to reflect on the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes.

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

December: Go Ice Skating at The Adirondack Bank Center

End the year with a classic winter activity. The Adirondack Bank Center in Utica offers public ice skating sessions if you're not at your figure skater's best. Bonus points if you follow it up with a visit to a Comets game for some local hockey action.

Plan Your Best Year Yet!

Mark your calendar, grab some friends, and make it a year to remember. See you out there.

