If you're working in New York State in 2025, here's how to turn 11 vacation days into 44.

If you've had a rough 2024, let's dream that 2025 will be your year. Someone noticed something about the calendar for 2025 though so buckle up. It starts on a Wednesday, so the first three days are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. On a calendar, where the days of the week are shortened to just an INITIAL that means the calendar starts with "WTF." The last time this happened was 2020...So watch out.

How To Turn 11 Vacation Days Into 44 In 2025

Travel + Leisure wants you to maximize your vacation for 2025. Here's their helpful tips for New Yorkers on how to get the most out of your vacation days:

January

1) Take December 30th (Monday) and December 31st (Tuesday) off to turn New Year's into a five-day break.

2) For Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 20), take Jan. 21 (Tuesday) off for a four-day weekend.

February

1) Take Feb. 14 (Friday) off around President's Day (Feb. 17) for a four-day break.

May

1) Use Memorial Day (May 26) by taking off May 23 (Friday) for a four-day weekend.

June

1) Plan for Juneteenth (June 19) by taking June 20 (Friday) off to create a four-day break.

July

Take July 3 (Thursday) off to extend your July 4 weekend into a four-day vacation.

September

1) For Labor Day (Sept. 1), take Sept. 2 (Tuesday) off for an extra-long weekend.

October

1) Use Indigenous People's Day (Oct. 13) by taking Oct. 10 (Friday) off for a four-day break.

November

1) Pair Veteran's Day (Nov. 11) with Nov. 10 (Monday) for a four-day vacation.

2) For Thanksgiving, request Nov. 28 (Friday) off or extend further by taking Nov. 27 (Wednesday) or Dec. 1 (Monday).

December

1) Take Dec. 26 (Friday) off for a four-day Christmas break, or extend by requesting Dec. 24 or Dec. 29 for a five-day break.

If you add those up, and assume that you'll get December 30th and December 31st off as a holiday perk, you'll get a solid 44 days off.

