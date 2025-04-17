New York Woman Fined for Harassing Geese With Rocks, Laser

A homeowner is facing legal consequences after reportedly throwing rocks at Canada geese and destroying a nest in her yard, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

On March 31, Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Steffen responded to a complaint about a resident harassing geese in the town of Haverstraw. Upon arriving, the officer observed a single large egg placed in a flowerpot near the front door of the residence.

When questioned, the homeowner admitted to using both rocks and a laser to scare geese away from her property and confessed to destroying the nest. She says the egg found on her property was the only one she took.

Canada geese are protected under both state and federal law as migratory birds, making it illegal to harm, harass, or kill them outside of regulated seasons and without proper permits. ECO Steffen informed the homeowner that throwing rocks at the birds in a way that could injure them is unlawful and issued multiple tickets.

Woman Charged After Harassing Canada Geese:

The woman was charged with:

Unlawful take of a migratory bird out of season

Hunting without a license

ECO Steffen also recommended legal alternatives for dealing with nuisance geese. These included applying for a Resident Canada Goose Registration, which allows for lawful nest and egg removal.

