This Is New York’s Weirdest Top Walmart Purchase

What do you think the weirdest item sold at New York Walmart locations is?

The mad shopping scientists at Reader's Digest decided to research this. Walmart looked at its online sales from 2017 and on to pinpoint the weirdest of the top 25 items from each state.

The strangest item is cinnamon-flavored toothpaste, popular in New Hampshire. Another unusual item, "Great Value French Fried Onions," topped sales in Oregon and Washington. Several states had oddball top picks, including Alaska’s RV and marine antifreeze and Idaho’s love for "My Little Pony" mini collections. Some items, like Arkansas’ chocolate or Kansas' Ozark Trail tumblers, reflect practical or regional preferences. Meanwhile, states like Rhode Island get into the holiday spirit with Christmas lights as their most popular item.

This Is New York State's Weirdest Walmart Purchase

According to Reader's Digest, the winner for New York is.....Cheerios. Yes, Cheerios. Plain, old Cheerios:

Really, New York, you couldn’t even have gone for Honey Nut?"

We are kind of surprised. Aren't you? New York's most popular product, Cheerios, was also the favorite in no other state.

Cheerios were introduced in 1941 by General Mills. It quickly became a staple in American households due to its simple ingredients and how it was a quick and easy option as a breakfast option. Its sales remain strong across the U.S. Cheerios’ popularity can be linked to its health-conscious branding, whole grain base, and wide range of flavor options.

Delaware had a top pick of spiced jelly candy, so New York should be happy we had a normal product compared to other states.

