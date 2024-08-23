New York Named One Of 18 Unpleasant States You Might Want To Skip

Once upon a time, Upstate New York residents celebrated every time the state ended up on a Top 10, Top 50, Top 100 or “Best Of” list. This one, we can pass on.

Trends & Tactics did for their list of “18 Unpleasant States You Might Want to Skip on Your Next Trip.” The website claims that its expert writers create evidence-based content that’s always rooted in research and data. That’s why we’re trying to figure out if the author who published the list was trying to be funny or legitimately feels like their description of the 18 states that appear on the list are legit. If you read some, like Idaho for example, it seems like a huge joke. However, New York, seems like a horrible slam.

Heads up- the description for New York definitely slams Upstate and Central New York it seems:

One of the most popular states in America, New York is great for those who want to sightsee. However, it isn’t all that visitors expect. Some quiet towns within New York lack the thrill that some people think of when considering the state. It is known as the city that never sleeps, but sleeping is precisely what you might want to do when visiting."

Clearly the author of this article hasn't hit the right towns. They seem to be just lost. Here in Upstate, we know the truth that if you’re bored while visiting our state, that’s your problem. There’s always something to do. Seriously, every weekend is filled with some festival or event.

Do you this this description for New York is correct? Let us know when you text us on our station app.

