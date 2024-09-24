Cute New York Town Named One Of ‘Best for Main Street Shopping In USA’

There are so many charming small towns full of charming little shops across New York State. Which one is considered the best for Main Street shopping?

A national publication went searching for towns across America that gives you that warm fuzzy feeling when strolling through town shopping. They put together a list of the “Best ‘Main Street’ Shopping Districts in All 50 States.” Which New York town stood out to Cheapism?

With us living so close to Old Forge, Lake Placid, Clinton, and other amazing small towns, one that made the selection for New York is near New York City: Beacon New York.

Beacon, on the Hudson River north of New York City, has transformed from "sleepy working-class community to popular weekend getaway," according to Conde Nast Traveler. Shoppers in the market for art are in luck due in part to Dia Beacon, a contemporary art museum housed in a former Nabisco cracker-box factory that spurred a wave of gallery openings. There are also numerous boutiques and cafes in this town of about 13,800 people."

Even though Central New York and the Upstate New York region didn't get the honors, Beacon is still an incredible place. Beacon is full of all sorts of Victorian architecture, collectible shops, art galleries, museums and fine dining.

Beacon has been growing in favor and in flavor for a few years now and is gaining recognition as one of the Hudson Valley's gems come back to life. The town has it all, a rich in history and small town Americana charm."

You can read more and plan a trip to Beacon online here.

Touring Beacon, New York Beacon, New York has become a destination for both Hudson Valley residents and tourists. The choices for recreation, shopping, and dining are endless. The Beacon Flea Market along with boutique shops and tasty restaurants have made Beacon a great place to land for a weekend in the Hudson Valley. This is just a sample of what awaits you in this town along the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn