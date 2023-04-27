Really? New York Ranked One Of The Top Grossest States In The Nation

America the beautiful, unless you count New York State. We just ranked as one of the grossest states in America.

It's a weird week for New York. One day we are ranked the most attractive, the next we are grossest. Let's face it, attractive people can be super gross.

Zippia decided to rank where you will find the grossest states in America:

Just get a good whiff of landfill on a hot summer day or go to basically any Walmart. But where are the grossest places in the US? We set out to make gross a science and uncovered the grossest states in America."

How Did They Determine Who Is Super Gross?

Zippia used metrics of what they call "gross-ery."

- Dirty air

- Trash, or the percentage of each state that is landfill

- Spread of illness like the flu

Each criteria they had data to back it up:

1) To measure the dirtiness of the air, they referred Air Filters Delivered thorough ranking on air quality.

2) For the trash rating, they used the EPA’s data on the percentage of each state’s land that is taken up by landfills.

3) For flu, they looked at the CDC’s ranking on the spread of illnesses in each state like the flu. Their logic is that sneezing, coughing, and spreading diseases is pretty gross.

Where Did New York State Land?

New York State came in at Number 10 of the grossest:

New York…what a gross state? New York may be wonderful and full of both beautiful nature and cultural landmarks but the state is also home to trash, mediocre air quality, and sneezes that are traveling pretty far. Yuck."

Who Was The Grossest? Who Was The Least Grossest?

Virginia ranked number one for the grossest. Alaska ranked number 50, meaning it was the least grossest. You can read the full list online here.

