Yelp just released their 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100 US Restaurants" mega list. New York State literally just got punched in the face on mentions for this.

Every year, Yelp releases this list to help hungry customers nationwide find the best restaurants. For 2023, New York State only got one mention. Yes, one mention out of 100. New York State made an appearance on this list at number 79. The restaurant honored was Rossi Rosticceria Deli located in Poughkeepsie:

For more than 40 years, the Rossi family has provided the quintessential Italian deli experience in the Hudson Valley, with gigantic portions of exemplary meats on fresh-baked breads."

Part of the New York shout out was recommended dishes to try:

The highly recommended, massive Number Four panini with a crispy chicken cutlet, prosciutto, herb pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and extra-virgin olive oil"

We aren't knocking this restaurant at all. Congrats to them for such an honor. However, our argument is this: How in the heck did New York State only get one shout out? With restaurants in Buffalo, Central New York, and heck, even New York City, something seems wrong here. California got mentioned 28 times, Florida 14 times, Texas 8 times, and New York once? Seriously? Our friends in Idaho even got snubbed only getting mentioned one time.

New York State is the home of the bagel sandwich, Buffalo wings, Chicken Riggies, Speedies, and so many more dishes. None of those were highlighted or honored. How did we get scammed so hard on this list? You're going to sit there and tell us California has better dining options than New York? Get outta here.

The number one slot even went to a California being called a "Los Angeles favorite" called Broken Mouth. Broken Mouth is a Hawaiian-Korean cafe that has earned 5 stars across more than 1,000 reviews for specialties on Yelp.

