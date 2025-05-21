New York doesn’t have any octopus farms right now... and if a new bill gets passed, it never will.

State Senator Monica R. Martinez and Assemblymember Tony Simone just introduced Bill S7421/A8043, and it’s making waves in all the right ways. The proposed law would ban octopus farming for human consumption, along with the sale, transport, or possession of any farm-raised octopus products. In short? If you’re thinking about turning octopuses into the next factory-farmed food trend, not in New York, thanks.

Why Are We Talking About Octopus Farms?

It might sound like a sci-fi plot, but octopus farming is very real and very controversial. The first commercial octopus farm is in the works in Spain, and it’s sparking global backlash.

Here’s the issue: octopuses are incredibly smart, emotional, problem-solving escape artists. They’ve been caught unscrewing jar lids, breaking out of aquariums, and even recognizing people. So the idea of cramming them into underwater cages for mass production? Not great.

Dear Sunflower/Unsplash

Also, octopuses are carnivores who eat a lot. They consume three times their body weight. That means overfishing just to feed them, which could do serious damage to already struggling marine ecosystems. Add in pollution, the spread of disease, and the ethical nightmare of raising sentient creatures in confinement, and it’s a hard no for many scientists and animal advocates. There's even a petition on Change.Org to encourage Kathy Hochul to sign the bill.

What the Bill Actually Says

If passed, this bill would:

Ban any commercial octopus farming in New York for food purposes

Outlaw the sale, transport, or possession of any farmed octopus products

Enforce fines of $1,000 per day, per offense for anyone breaking the rules

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation would handle enforcement.

What Happens Now?

The bill is currently in the hands of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee. If it gets through, it’ll go to a full vote in the Senate and Assembly. With public awareness growing and ethical farming becoming a hotter issue every year, the momentum is on its side.

So, whether you love marine life, care about sustainability, or just don’t want to live in a world where octopus factory farms are a thing this is one to watch.

