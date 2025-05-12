As the calendar flips into mid-May, all of New York can officially bask in a seasonal milestone: sunsets after 8 p.m. are here to stay. And they’ll last for the next few months. Residents from Buffalo to the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks will also enjoy these longer, golden evenings, thanks to the Earth’s tilt and the approach of the summer solstice.

According to the National Weather Service, New York City passed the 8 p.m. sunset threshold over the weekend and won’t see a sunset before 8 p.m. again until August 11. But this isn’t just a Big Apple event, Utica crossed that threshold back in April, with sunsets after 8 p.m. occurring all the way until August 17

By June 21, the official summer solstice, parts of New York will enjoy sunsets as late as 8:45 p.m., particularly in the western and northern parts of the state where twilight lingers longer. In NYC, the latest sunset will be around 8:31 p.m., Albany will see it close to 8:37 p.m, and Utica's sun will set at 8:44 p.m.

This stretch of extended daylight is more than a pretty Instagram photo op, it’s a boost to mental health, social activity, and tourism. Parks and patios across the state are already filling up as residents and visitors soak up the sun.

Though the temps may be mild, UV exposure is not. New Yorkers statewide are encouraged to enjoy the sunshine safely, whether they’re hiking in the Catskills, barbecuing in Syracuse, or strolling along Lake Erie.

Expect even longer evenings, warmer nights, and more chances to enjoy the great outdoors without rushing home before dark. Festivals, late-night farmers markets, concerts, and community events often ramp up during this time. It's a short but magical window.

So grab your sunglasses, plan those post-dinner walks, and remember: sunset after 8 p.m. is your reward for surviving the New York winter.

