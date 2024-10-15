Central New York Faces New Wave Of Thefts- What’s Vanishing?

As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 Presidential election, Central New York is facing a new wave of thefts.

Kirkland Town Police are working on the mass theft of Harris/Walz lawn signs that occurred in the Clinton and Kirkland area. If your lawn sign was stolen, please report it the Kirkland police. You can do so with a phone call and give your name and street address. Also listed below is information about contacting the Oneida County Sheriffs office.

"If your sign was taken and you or one of your neighbors have security camera video, please turn that over to the police. Many of the signs were purchased for $10 or $20 each so the their could be looking at a grand larceny rather than petty larceny charge depending on how many were stolen."

The Oneida County Democratic Committee has also released this release about the thefts:

The Oneida County Democratic Committee has received multiple reports of Harris-Walz and other Democratic campaign signs being stolen around the county, along with instances of property damage at the homes of Oneida County Democratic Committee members. This behavior is completely unacceptable. Political expression is a constitutional right, and we strongly condemn these acts of theft and vandalism."

Maria Panaro said it best on Facebook- "Everyone has a right to display their political signs, no matter who they support. Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of our communities!"

It is important to note that removing political signs and vandalizing property are crimes punishable under New York State Law. The display of political signs is protected under the free speech provisions of both the United States and New York State constitutions.

If you have had a political sign stolen or your property damaged, please report the incident to local law enforcement and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-736-0141.

We must ensure that all residents of Oneida County are able to freely express their political views without fear of theft or damage to their property."

