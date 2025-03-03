13 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For March 2025

March is the month of luck in Upstate and Central New York. Let's do our part to be safe and watch out for New York's Most Wanted criminals for March 2025.

These lists serve as a reminder of the importance of community safety and the role that each one of us can play in keeping our neighborhoods secure.

Continue scrolling to learn more about each person and who you can contact if you see them.

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2025:

Also, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers announces their Wanted Person of the Week for the Central New York region on WIBX 950, 92.3FM every Thursday. You can follow that announcement online here.

Quick New York Crime Facts

The month of March in New York State has seen a wide range of notable crimes. Historic cases like the March 1920 Wall Street bombing plot revealed early examples of domestic terrorism here in America, while more recent March events have included financial fraud schemes, organized crime busts, and tragic acts of violence. Seasonal shifts, including warmer weather, have historically contributed to slight upticks in certain types of crime, such as theft and vandalism.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2025

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call "911" and report it to the police.

