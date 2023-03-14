New York State Schools Will Now Receive THIS For Lunches Coming Up
New York State schools are about to get more options for school lunches.
Kraft Heinz has announced that it has succeeded in getting its Lunchables into school lunch programs starting this fall. According to CBS NEWS, two new varieties of Lunchables, separate from Lunchables sold in local grocery stores, have an "improved nutrition" that comply with the National School Lunch program requirements. These two will be served in K-12 schools nationwide starting in the fall of 2023.
Kraft Heinz described on its website, Kraft Heinz Away From Home, the Lunchable products that it said are "built for schools" and "now meet NSLP" (National School Lunch Program) guidelines. The NSLP, established in 1946, provides lunch daily to nearly 30 million students in public and nonprofit private schools and residential child care institutions."
So far we know the two products are "Lunchables Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stackers" and "Lunchables Extra Cheesy Pizza." Kraft is branding these as "built for the lunchroom but are also great for field trips, summer school and dinner programs." One of the main selling points for schools is that the Lunchables for schools don't need to be frozen, but kept refrigerated.
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York
Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced recently a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026. You can read more online here.