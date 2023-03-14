New York State Schools Will Now Receive THIS For Lunches Coming Up

New York State schools are about to get more options for school lunches.

Kraft Heinz has announced that it has succeeded in getting its Lunchables into school lunch programs starting this fall. According to CBS NEWS, two new varieties of Lunchables, separate from Lunchables sold in local grocery stores, have an "improved nutrition" that comply with the National School Lunch program requirements. These two will be served in K-12 schools nationwide starting in the fall of 2023.

Kraft Heinz described on its website, Kraft Heinz Away From Home, the Lunchable products that it said are "built for schools" and "now meet NSLP" (National School Lunch Program) guidelines. The NSLP, established in 1946, provides lunch daily to nearly 30 million students in public and nonprofit private schools and residential child care institutions."

So far we know the two products are "Lunchables Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stackers" and "Lunchables Extra Cheesy Pizza." Kraft is branding these as "built for the lunchroom but are also great for field trips, summer school and dinner programs." One of the main selling points for schools is that the Lunchables for schools don't need to be frozen, but kept refrigerated.

Kraft Kraft loading...

Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York

Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced recently a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026. You can read more online here.

Here's How To Take The Most Delicious New York 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' Trip Get your appetite, forks, napkins, and wallets ready. Here's the ultimate Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives New York State road trip.

There are a few sites devoted to listing every place featured on the Food Network show, often organizing them by state or cuisine. According to Delish FlavortownUSA.com is one of the best. Here's their New York State spots:

25 Restaurants 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Should Visit In Upstate New York We've been taking trips to Flavortown with " Diners, Drive Ins and Dives " since November of 2006. Wouldn't it be nice if Guy Fieri made more tips to Upstate New York?

Guy has traveled to over 37 restaurants in New York State alone. We asked "If Food Network’s “Diners,Drive Ins & Dives” could visit the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, where should they go?" on social media. The responses were well into the hundreds. What we wanted to do was take the Top 25 suggestions. Here's that list for you to enjoy:

26 Restaurants In Utica New York You Need To Try At Least Once This following list is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start. This list is strictly restaurants in Utica New York. Not the Utica area or surrounding towns, but Utica New York. We took submissions from all over social media to build this list. We will have other lists for other parts of our region to showcase next. But right now, let's focus on Utica: