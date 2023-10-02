9 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For October 2023

As October unfolds, the autumn leaves begin to change, and Upstate and Central New York residents gear up for Halloween festivities. However, it's also a time to stay vigilant and aware of our surroundings, as law enforcement agencies release their lists of most wanted criminals for the month.

These lists serve as a reminder of the importance of community safety and the role that each one of us can play in keeping our neighborhoods secure.

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

In Upstate and Central New York, it's crucial for residents to be proactive in assisting law enforcement. Here are some ways we can contribute to neighborhood safety thanks to ChatGPT:

1) Stay Informed: Keep an eye on local news and law enforcement websites for updates on wanted criminals in your area.

2) Neighborhood Watch Programs: Consider joining or starting a neighborhood watch program.

3) Report Suspicious Activity: If you see something that doesn't seem right, don't hesitate to report it to the authorities.

4) Home Security Measures: Invest in home security measures like alarms, motion-activated lights, and surveillance cameras to deter potential criminals.

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 10/01/2023:

Also, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers announces their Wanted Person of the Week for the Central New York region on WIBX 950, 106.9FM every Thursday. You can follow that announcement online here.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

