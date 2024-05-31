A New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of 29-year-old from Syracuse.

At the request of the Syracuse City Police Department, this alert has been issued for Antonio Horn from Syracuse. According to police, Horn was born in April of 1995. He is 5'08", 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"Horn was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25th, leaving his residence in the 700 block of Court Street. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with a yellow 'Mario' shirt underneath, red shorts and he was carrying a black backpack."

Syracuse Police Department Syracuse Police Department loading...

The Syracuse Police say Horn has autism with limited verbal skills and may be in need of medical attention. CNY Central reports that he was last seen on Court Street in the city of Syracuse, Onondaga County at 8:30PM on Saturday, May 25th. Again, Antonio was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over a yellow Mario Brothers shirt, red shorts and carrying a black backpack. It is believed that he is on foot and in the local area.

If you've seen Antonio or know his whereabouts, call the Syracuse City Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or 911.

What Type Of Missing Person Alerts Are There?

There are several types of alerts for missing people, including the following:

Amber Alert- This alert is used for the most serious child abductions, and is broadcast through radio, TV, road signs, cellphones, and other data-enabled devices. AMBER stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, and was created in 1996 to honor Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1996.

Silver Alert- This alert is used for seniors who are missing and at risk. Silver Alerts are broadcast through commercial radio stations, television stations, cable television, and variable-message signs on roadways.

Ashanti Alert- This alert is used for missing adults who are too old for an Amber Alert, and too young for a Silver Alert.

Blue Alert- This alert is used to help locate people suspected of killing or seriously injuring a member of law enforcement.

Missing/Endangered Alert- This alert is a notification to the media and public that contains information about a missing person, abductor, and/or suspect.

You can read more from New York State online here.

