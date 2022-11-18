New York State Likes THIS Kind Of Stuffing The Best On Thanksgiving

Wait...you mean there's more than one kind of stuffing? WHO KNEW?

The big holiday that we celebrate called Thanksgiving falls on the 4th Thursday of November every year. This year, it will be on November 24.

Get our free mobile app

Each year, Google comes out with a report on what exactly people are searching for in the popular search engine. This year, apparently, one of the things that people are there searching for is stuffing.

According to Wikipedia, stuffing, filling, or dressing (it's all the same thing) is an edible mixture, often composed of herbs and a starch such as bread, used to fill a cavity in the preparation of another food item. Many foods may be stuffed, including poultry, seafood, and vegetables.

Again, I guess I didn't realize that there was more than one way of making this....but today I learned.

So, what's the most popular stuffing/filling/dressing is most popular in New York? It's sausage stuffing.

Google Google loading...

If you're curious of a really good sausage stuffing recipe, this is the one that I use every year and it is to DIE FOR. Shout out to All Recipes, because this is straight 🔥:

Ingredients

1 pound breakfast sausage

¾ cup melted margarine, or as needed

1 ½ cups finely diced celery

¾ cup chopped onion

8 cups white bread cubes

3 teaspoons poultry seasoning

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer sausage to a large bowl. Pour sausage drippings into a measuring cup. Add enough melted margarine to make 1 cup. Pour into the skillet over medium heat. Sauté celery and onions in margarine mixture until onion is tender; do not brown. Stir in 1/3 of the bread cubes. Transfer mixture to the large bowl with sausage. Add remaining bread cubes, poultry seasoning, and pepper; mix well. Stuff bread and sausage mixture into the body and neck cavities of turkey; roast turkey as desired

Tips:

To bake extra stuffing: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and butter an appropriately sized dish. Place stuffing mixture in the prepared dish and cover. Place the dish in a pan of hot water and bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and crisp on top, basting occasionally with turkey drippings.

Some of the stuffing on the map that Google shared, however, I have never heard of. What the heck is Red Jello Stuffing? Sounds atrocious.

What's your favorite way to make stuffing/dressing/filling for Thanksgiving? Let us know inside our station app.

These Are The Nine Best Places To Get Pie For Thanksgiving Apple. Pumpkin, No matter what kind of pie it is, it's almost a given to have pie on Thanksgiving. These places supposedly have AWESOME pie and are great local options to buy from.

20 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkey's For Thanksgiving Thanksgiving is almost here. Do you want to have a fresh local turkey served on your table? Here's 20 places to check out in Upstate New York recommended on social media. Have other places? Text us on our station app.