How In The World Is This New York State’s Favorite Burrito?

Photo by Kashish Lamba on Unsplash

Over the years, the burrito has become the symbol of Mexican American Cuisine. Where in New York State can you find the state's favorite burrito? The chose may surprise you.

Maybe your idea of burritos is thinking about a big, tasty, monstrous Mission-style creation. You see them fairly common at restaurants on the west coast. Moe's and Chipotle try to create that feeling with their burrito options.

The food blog website Love Food decided to take a culinary road trip. Part of that trip was determining the best burritos in every single state:

Our selection features ingredients like fried avocado, grilled steak, and tater tots. Some encase all that deliciousness in a wrap, while others are served smothered in sauce."

For New York, it's a pretty unique choice. They went with a vegan choice.

New York State's Best Burrito Is The Vegan Chorizo Burrito Located At Jajaja

Photo via Jajaja/Facebook
Jajaja is located in New York City. Here's what they said about the vegan choice:

Stylish, plant-based Mexican restaurant Jajaja Mexicana is famous for its meat-free 'chorizo' burrito, made with Spanish rice and fermented beans and then smothered with three sauces in the colors of the Mexican flag."

Jajaja opened their first location in New York City on Cinco de Mayo in 2017. Currently they have 4 locations all across New York City.

