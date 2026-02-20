Did you know, New York has a seal season?

Our region is apparently home to several seal species, including harbor seals, gray seals, and even arctic visitors like harp seals. During the colder months, seals regularly show up on ocean beaches, bays, rocks, and sandbars to “haul out". Seals are frequently seen on the Hudson River near Albany.

And yes, they are supposed to be there. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation posted a reminder about keeping your distance on their Facebook page.

Before you pull out your phone for a close-up or start walking toward one, here’s what everyone in New York should know.

Seals Need Space (Like… A Lot of Space)

Seals are federally protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. That means you must stay at least 150 feet away from any seal you see. That’s roughly the length of three large school buses.

If you’re watching a seal and it suddenly lifts its head, shifts position, or looks in your direction, you’re already too close and should slowly back away.

The “Rule of Thumb” Trick

Here’s an easy way to check your distance:

Put your thumb up

Close one eye

If you can still see the entire seal around your thumb, you are too close

Move back until your thumb fully covers the seal.

What Looks Weird Is Often Totally Normal

Seals can show behaviors that seem concerning but are usually just part of being a seal:

Raising flippers

Yawning

Showing teeth

Eating sand or small rocks

With recent snowfalls, harp seals may even eat snow to stay hydrated. It looks odd, but it’s normal.

A seal resting on the beach does not automatically mean it’s sick or injured.

Seal Safety Basics (For You and Them)

If you find yourself in the presence of a seal, stay at least 150 feet away. Do not touch or attempt to feed seals. Keep kids and pets far away. And remember, they are wild animals, not ocean puppies.

Interfering with a seal’s rest can cause serious stress, injury, or even death. The best help you can give is space.

When to Call for Help

If you see a seal that appears injured, entangled, or clearly sick, call the New York Stranding Hotline at 631-369-9829. You’ll be connected with trained biologists who can assess the situation and guide next steps.

Do not attempt to move or rescue the animal yourself.

