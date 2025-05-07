A troubling TikTok trend has made its way into New York schools, putting students, classrooms, and school-issued devices at risk.

Students have been caught inserting pencils and other objects into the USB ports of their Chromebooks, a stunt that has reportedly caused devices to overheat, smoke, and, in some cases, catch fire. School officials are calling the behavior "extremely dangerous".

In an attempt to mimic viral videos circulating on TikTok, students are damaging their Chromebooks by intentionally misusing the USB ports. The seemingly harmless act of jamming a pencil into the port can create a short circuit, leading to hardware failure or even sparking a fire hazard.

District officials say they are taking the issue seriously. Any student caught participating in this trend will face disciplinary action, and parents will be held financially responsible for any damage to school-owned technology.

Why Parents Across New York Should Pay Attention

This isn't just a local problem. Schools across the country are dealing with the ripple effects of dangerous viral challenges that spread rapidly across social media platforms like TikTok.

These challenges often seem like pranks or "just a joke" to kids, but the consequences are real. Beyond the risk of injury or fire, there's also the potential for loss of access to schoolwork, damaged property, and disciplinary records that could follow students into future academic opportunities.

What Can You Do as a Parent?

Start the Conversation: Sit down with your child and talk about the importance of using technology responsibly. Ask Questions About What They're Watching Online: Stay curious and informed about the trends they’re seeing on TikTok and other platforms. Set Expectations at Home: Reinforce that damaging school property or following harmful social media trends is not acceptable. Encourage Reporting: Remind your child that if they see someone participating in this challenge, they should alert a teacher or school administrator immediately.

A Message From the District

James Dilbone, Director of Technology Services for the Mohonasen Central School District, emphasized the importance of parent involvement:

“We are asking all parents and guardians to please speak with your children about the risks and consequences of participating in such trends. ”

In the age of viral challenges and social media pressure, being a parent requires staying one step ahead of trends that could threaten your child’s safety or future. This is a reminder that even everyday objects like pencils and Chromebooks can become dangerous in the wrong context. Let’s keep the conversation open, the devices safe, and our kids informed.

