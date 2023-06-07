2 New York Roadways Named In Top 100 Weekend Road Trips
Are you looking to take a weekend road trip? Well, here in New York State take 2 of the top trips in America.
According to a list of the top 100 weekend road trips from Gunther Motor Company, New York State came in the top spot. Specifically, a trip starting in New York City, up I-87, and across I-90 all the way to Niagara Falls was ranked the best weekend trip:
Starting in the bustling metropolis of New York City, you can explore iconic landmarks such as Times Square, Central Park, and the Statue of Liberty before heading north. As you travel along Interstate 87, also known as the Adirondack Northway, you'll witness the beauty of the Adirondack Mountains, with opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, boating, and camping.
The road trip from New York City to Niagara Falls via Interstate 87 and 90 covers a distance of approximately 400 miles and takes around 7 to 8 hours to complete.
So not only did New York grab the Number One spot, it grabbed Number Five- Albany to Lake Placid via Interstate 87:
Here you'll witness the picturesque landscapes of the Adirondack Mountains, quaint small towns, and stunning natural attractions along the way. The route offers opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to explore hiking trails, go fishing in scenic lakes, and even indulge in winter sports during the colder months.
These were two of the only mentions for New York State. Rounding the list for the Top 10 were Colorado, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, and Massachusetts. You can read the full list online here.