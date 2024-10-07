New York Rest Stops Have A Secret Everyone Should Know

If you're traveling across New York State, make sure you listen for this secret at rest stop locations.

When you're you shopping or travelling an announcement over a intercom is almost certainly background noise to you. You're focusing on your business, and why you are there in the first place. But if you know the codes, they might provide a warning for you to pay attention too.

A trucker shared on Reddit recently that at the Love's Truck Stop chain a 'Code Orange' means busses have pulled up to the parking lot. Workers make this announcement so staff are alerted to a mass influx of shoppers, diners and restroom users:

"ATTENTION! Code Orange!" TIL If you hear this at a Loves, it means buses have pulled up.

If you haven't already used the restroom, it'll be a smart move to get going now.

Other drivers shared their methods of calling ahead:

"When I was a tour bus driver doing a tour group for the Troops we would call ahead and notify them we were coming in with so many buses so they would be prepared." "Also Code Brown is when someone ate a bad roller dog and doesnt quite make it all in"

Granted, New York State is only home to 6 Love's locations. Other truckers on the thread confirmed this is a common warning at many travel plazas. You can also look out the window and probably see bus after bus pull up. So our advice would be to go handle your business or jump into a food line at that moment to avoid the rush. If not, you may be waiting for a while.

