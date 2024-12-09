New York Refuses to Release P’Nut the Squirrel’s Remains

P’Nut wasn’t just any squirrel. He was an Instagram star and a beloved pet. For seven years, P’Nut lived peacefully in a sanctuary run by Mark Longo and his wife in Chemung County, NY. That all ended in a brutal raid on October 30th, when agents from New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) stormed the property, seizing P’Nut and his raccoon pal, Fred.

The reason? Officials claimed P’Nut bit an agent. Their solution? Euthanasia.

To make matters worse, P’Nut and Fred were decapitated post-mortem to test for rabies. The tests came back negative. No disease. No justification for their deaths. Yet, the cruelty didn’t stop there.

Beloved Pet Squirrel Killed – Owners Demand Answers

P’Nut’s owner, Mark Longo has begged for his pets’ remains. He has wanted to give them a proper burial – to grieve, to honor, to say goodbye. Instead, he’s been met with silence.

The state refuses to reveal where the animals’ bodies, or even their heads, are being kept. Pending litigation has turned a private tragedy into a public outcry. Animal lovers and advocates are furious, and rightfully so.

Experts, including infectious disease specialist Dr. Edward R. Rensimer, have said there was virtually zero chance P’Nut had rabies. Tests could’ve been conducted without killing the animals. So why did this happen? Why were P’Nut and Fred treated like criminals instead of cherished creatures?

Mark Longo, now dubbed “Squirrel Daddy,” fights for justice not only for P’Nut and Fred but for anyone who believes animals deserve love, respect, and dignity.

Until their remains are returned, until answers are given, P’Nut can’t rest in peace.

Follow P’Nut’s story on Instagram, where his memory lives on.

