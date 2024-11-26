New York’s Must-Try Thanksgiving Side Dish Is A Classic

Would you truly consider this Central New York classic dish a "must try" for Thanksgiving?

Let's be real- Side dishes are an essential part of Thanksgiving. The turkey is calling all the shots, but has a clever team of side dishes on the table to make the dinner that much better. Side dishes have evolved into cultural staples. In the United States for example, classic sides range from Southern favorites like collard greens and cornbread to West Coast lighter fare such as roasted vegetables, while the Midwest embraces comforting casseroles and dinner rolls.

What Is A Must Try Side Dish For New York State?

Food Wishes via YouTube Food Wishes via YouTube loading...

Stacker researched staple side dishes from all 50 states that felt like home to residents and highlighted a side from each state that everyone should try at least once. New York State's is very interesting. They chose Salt Potatoes. Granted, this author is a huge fan of this Central New York classic, but I can't remember one Thanksgiving where they were a must try side. Every bbq, picnic, gathering in warmer months had salt potatoes as a star on the menu.....but Thanksgiving? You can learn how to cook them on YouTube with Food Wishes.

Read More- 5 Different Ways To Re-Use Your Syracuse New York Salt Potatoes

Salt potatoes are a regional specialty from Central New York and particularly popular in Syracuse, where they originated in the 1800s among Irish salt miners. The dish is simple: Small, unpeeled potatoes are boiled in heavily salted water, which is drained to form a crust on their skins, and then served drenched in melted butter. The salty exterior contrasts with the fluffy interior, making these potatoes a beloved summer side at clambakes and barbecues."

Granted, they taste amazing. But.....do you agree they belong on the Thanksgiving table?

