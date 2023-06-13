5 New York State Cities Make 2023 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities List

Where in the America can the LGBTQ+ community feel proudest and safest to live? You can feel safe and proud in these 5 New York State cities.

In honor of Pride Month, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities. They took a look at cities all over America to determine the top of the top:

We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 20 indicators of an ideal LGBTQ city, such as anti-discrimination policies, the share of same-sex households, and LGBTQ support resources. We also factored in affordability, LGBTQ-friendly health care access, and Pride-readiness."

A Couple Quick Notes

- The top of their ranking is San Francisco (No. 1), Washington (No. 2), and Denver (No. 4).

- All but nine of their 50 bottom cities are located in the South. Although the region is hailed for its warm, welcoming vibe, our data suggests otherwise for LGBTQ+ incomers.

- Alaska is the only red state among the 20 states (plus the District of Columbia) that have not passed at least one of the 83 anti-transgender bills introduced in 2023.

Which New York Cities Made The List?

Overall Rank City Overall Score Equality Rank Community Support Rank Affordability Rank Health Care Access Rank Pride-Readiness Rank 7 New York 58.01 24 36 183 83 1 30 Rochester 48.46 24 30 187 67 93 31 Buffalo 48.38 36 52 166 66 27 76 Syracuse 38.11 43 112 193 95 55 97 Yonkers 34.59 24 174 184 167 106

To add to this amazing list, here are seven cities from Movoto that have a history of being welcoming communities to the LGBT population:

Woodbury, New York

Ithaca, New York

Buffalo, New York

Albany, New York

Syracuse, New York

Rochester, New York

New York City, New York

