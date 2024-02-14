Is New York The Most Hateful State In The Country?

Is New York a state full of hateful people? Well, the numbers have been crunched, and the results are most definitely something.

Statista.com recently did a study tallying the number of hate groups in the United States, by state. Meaning, which states have the most hate groups compared to those who have the least? According to the study, the term "hate group" means:

...includes groups which have beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people. Their activities can include criminal acts, rallies, speeches, meetings, leafleting or publishing."

According to their research, New York State came in at 6th place with a total of 53 hate groups mentioned. California was first place with 103 hate groups, Florida second place with 89, and Pennsylvania was tied at third with Texas with 72 groups. Vermont only reported 3, so came in last place, or honestly first place, based off how you want to interrupt the data.

New York Voted One of the Top 3 Most Hated States in America

A new report from Zippia looked into the states Americans love and hate the most. In order to come up with the most accurate rankings, the outlet factored in the number of residents who feel their state is the "worst possible state to live in" as well as those hemorrhaging the most residents. Unfortunately for New York according to WIBX, our bad reputation didn't endear us to the country and instead led us straight to the doghouse. You can read that full report online here.

Do you feel New York is a hateful state? Let us know on our station app when you text us.

