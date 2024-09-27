Ruff News- New York One Of The Most Expensive States To Own A Dog

Do you own a dog? Do you own more than one dog? This might be some ruff news for us to process in New York State.

Not only is the cost of groceries, gas, rent, and every other bill up, so is the cost of our pets. Americans have never spent more money on their pets than we are right now. According to a recent study by MarketWatch Guides, the average U.S. dog owner spends about $28,800 on a dog over the pet’s lifetime. But where you live is a huge factor in how much you spend on your four-legged family member. And unfortunately, New York isn't cheap.

In this study, the MarketWatch Guides team analyzed cost data across 11 metrics — things like dog food and supplies, pet insurance and boarding costs — to discover the true cost of owning a dog in every state. Because pet needs may vary based on breed, we collected data on the cost of owning a Labrador retriever (the most popular dog in the U.S.)."

Using that data, New York ranks number 2 as the most expensive state to own a dog. Three Northeastern states rank in the top five most expensive states to own a dog. In all three states (New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey):

1) California: $35,452

2) New York: $34,248

3) Massachusetts: $33,318

4) New Jersey: $32,947

5) Washington: $32,894"

New York is the third most expensive for treats too with the number at $751. New York ranked second with insurance and vet costs at $1,233.

What ways are you saving money on your pets? Did you switch food brands? Did you switch up your treat brands? Let us know when you text our station app.

The 10 Most Dangerous Plants For Dogs

The 5 Most Popular Dog Names In New York State Looking for some inspiration to name the newest furry, 4-legged member of your family? Maybe you could use this list for inspiration, or maybe this list will send you in another direction to find a more unique name for your dog. Either way, these are the 5 most popular dog names in New York according to US News. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff