Did They Really Find New York State’s Most Beautiful Restaurant?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and your gas tank, and your wallet. Allegedly New York's most beautiful restaurant is a quick road trip from Upstate.

MSN just published "We've Found Every State’s Most Beautiful Restaurant." They researched restaurants all over the state and decided a winner.

Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated."

Whether you're dining in a restaurant located in historic place, a chic, modern space, or a joint with a gorgeous view. America has more than its fair share of beautiful restaurants. Heck, New York State has it's fair share of beautiful places too.

Where Is New York State's Most Beautiful Restaurant?

The most beautiful restaurant in New York State is One if by Land, Two if by Sea, located in New York City. Here's what MSN reported:

This Greenwich Village stalwart is set in a historical carriage house, and it’s easy to see why it’s often voted the most romantic restaurant in New York City. Diners are bathed in candlelight with impressive chandeliers hanging overhead, creating a truly special atmosphere. The sumptuous surrounds include navy leather seating, exposed brick walls, a beautiful stained-glass feature window, and stunning flower displays."

One If By Land, Two If By Sea is located at 17 Barrow Street in New York City.

The restaurant operates inside a historic, land-marked carriage house built in 1767. Established in 1973, One if by Land, Two if by Sea soon became the go to spot in NYC for engagements, anniversaries and weddings.More people are said to have announced their engagement here than any other restaurant in Manhattan."

You can read more about them online here.

