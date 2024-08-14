New Yorker Strikes Gold With Million-Dollar Mega Millions Win

One lucky New York resident just won a million dollars in the Mega Millions.

Tuesday August 13th 2024's winning numbers were 34, 55, 59, 65, 70, and the Mega Ball was 12. The Megaplier was 4X. One ticket purchased in New York matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11:00PM. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70; one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. You win if the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date.

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2 per play. For an additional $1, players can add the Megaplier to potentially increase their winnings outside of the jackpot. In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 10PM on the night of the draw. You can learn more online here.

Win Millions On These New York Lottery Scratch-Offs With The Most Top Prizes

New York Lottery scratch-off tickets have plenty of grand prizes that are well over a million dollars. Are you ready to win? Here's what to scratch and buy:

These tickets offer the chance to turn dreams into reality. If you ended up winning over a million dollars on a ticket, how would you spend it? Would you blow it all in one shot, or would you invest and save?

Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market: