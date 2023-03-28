New York State Makes 1 Massive Change To Mega Millions

The New York Lottery here in New York State has made one massive change to buying Mega Millions tickets.

So going forward in New York State, a new deadline has been put in place for Mega Millions ticket purchases. According to the New York Lottery, on draw days, the time to purchase moves up nearly an hour to 10PM starting April 4th 2023. As of the time of this article being published, NBC New York reports that tickets for the same day's draw can be bought until 10:45PM. Drawings remain the same at 11PM on Tuesdays and Fridays.

According to lotto officials, the earlier draw close allows more time for the New York Lottery to conduct closing procedures for each Mega Millions draw. It's not exactly what those procedures entail, but officials say the switch is strictly operational and won't have any effect on Mega Millions players (except, of course, for anyone who didn't get the memo on the time change)."

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players are able to pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers, five different numbers from 1 to 70, and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. Or, players can select Quick Pick to have the numbers selected randomly. To win the jackpot, you've got to match all six numbers.

Lottery Player Wins $7 Million Pot of Gold on Ticket Sold in Barneveld

A Central New Yorker has found the pot of gold. Someone won $7.3 million on a lottery ticket sold in Barneveld. A $10 'Set for Life' scratch-off ticket has set up one lucky lottery player for the rest of his life. It was sold at the Haver's Circle K, formerly the Nice N Easy on Route 12, on March 15, two days before St Patrick's Day.

Michael Parker posted the amazing news on social media. But many were left wondering if it was true or just more fake news. You can read more online here.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on February 21st 2023, as we publish this article.

