New York Man Arrested After Hit And Run That Left 8 Year Old Boy Dead

A Queens man is facing felony charges following a tragic hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old boy in Schenectady on Tuesday evening.

According to the Schenectady Police Department, officers were called around 7:38 p.m. on March 19 for a report of a child being struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found Zion Delaney unresponsive. He was immediately transported to Ellis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The driver fled the scene before first responders arrived. A short time later, officers located the suspected vehicle in Schenectady’s Woodlawn neighborhood and detained a person of interest for questioning.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Conroy A. Simpson, 29, of Queens, New York. Simpson has been charged with:

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death – a Class D felony

– a Class D felony Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance – a traffic law violation

Simpson was arraigned in the Schenectady City Court on Thursday morning. He plead not guilty to the charges and bail was set at $250,000. He will appear in City Court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Simpson is from Queens, but he is a union electrician, that has been in the area for a construction project.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with additional information about the incident in encouraged to call the department’s tips line at 518-788-6566. More charges are possible.

The family has set up a goFundMe to assist with funeral costs.

