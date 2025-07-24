Soon, all phone calls made by incarcerated individuals in New York State correctional facilities will be completely free of charge, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) announced this week.

The new policy aims to remove the financial burden of staying connected with loved ones and strengthen family ties, key factors proven to improve prison safety, rehabilitation, and successful reentry into the community.

Until now, New York already offered some of the lowest prison call rates in the country at just 2.4 cents per minute, with incarcerated individuals receiving three free 15-minute calls per week. But the state is now joining a growing list of states like California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Minnesota that have eliminated phone charges for incarcerated individuals altogether.

Free Prison Phone Calls

Studies show that maintaining family relationships during incarceration reduces tension inside facilities, lowers the risk of returning to prison after release, and helps incarcerated individuals plan for life after incarceration, securing housing, employment, and support networks.

Other correctional leaders have reported that free phone calls lead to fewer conflicts behind bars and encourage incarcerated individuals to stay engaged in programs and future planning.

Part of a Larger Push for Safer Reentry

This initiative aligns with New York’s Reentry 2030 campaign, which focuses on reducing recidivism. The state recently reported its lowest recidivism rate in history: 18.9% and aims to lower it further to 17% by 2030.

The move also supplements other recent reforms, including:

Expanding WiFi access for secure tablet messaging and services

Increasing “gate money” for individuals leaving prison from $40 to $200

Eliminating Work Release participation fees

What Free Calls Mean for Families

Starting August 1, incarcerated individuals can call family, friends, and legal counsel without limits or fees, making it easier for families to:

Stay emotionally connected

Support reentry planning

Ease financial stress caused by phone charges

This change also makes prisons safer for staff and incarcerated individuals alike, as consistent communication with the outside world has been linked to better behavior inside facilities.

