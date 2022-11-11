Is New York One Of 6 States Seeing Fatal Listeria Outbreaks?

There are six states in the United States that are currently seeing cases of listeria. Is New York one of those states?

For those that don't know- According to the CDC, Listeria is a foodborne bacteria that is usually caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems."

What is tricky about listeria is that it might take 30 days or more before you show signs of infection which sometimes makes it hard to pinpoint where you contracted the bacteria. Those symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. The CDC reports that the symptoms in newborns include little interest in feeding, fever, vomiting, irritability, and difficulty breathing.

Is New York One of 6 States With Fatal Listeria Outbreaks?

Mlive reports that the sickened people live in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, California and Massachusetts. New York has the most cases with seven. So, unfortunately yes New York is one of the states affected.

The bacteria was found at two NetCost Market locations in New York, but health officials said that’s not likely the only source of the listeria outbreak because some sick people didn’t shop at the store."

So far according to Syracuse.com, most people affected were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on September 29th.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.