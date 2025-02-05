An upstate New York judge has resigned after admitting that he could never serve on a jury because he assumes all defendants are guilty. Richard T. Snyder, a justice of the Petersburgh Town Court for nearly a decade, stepped down following misconduct charges from the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Upstate New York Judge Claims Defendants Are Always Guilty

In 2023, Snyder attempted to avoid jury duty by first identifying himself as a judge and then claiming everyone who comes to court is guilty otherwise they wouldn't be there. And despite multiple chances to clarify his stance, Snyder doubled down, insisting he could not be impartial.

His comments, made during a grand jury selection in Rensselaer County, were later reported to state officials by the presiding judge.

During a commission hearing, Snyder acknowledged that defendants are legally presumed innocent until proven guilty but maintained his belief that they must have done something wrong to be in court.

Snyder, who is not a licensed attorney, has agreed never to serve as a judge again.

New York courts do not grant automatic jury duty exemptions to anyone, including judges.

Petersburgh is a small town near the New York-Vermont-Massachusetts border with a population of about 1,400.

