10 New York Jobs Most At Risk For Layoffs In 2025

What jobs across New York State are most at risk for potential layoffs going into 2025?

The Staffing Hub states that while many companies use artificial intelligence to be a productivity booster, nearly 40 percent of companies plan on replacing employees because of the advancement of artificial intelligence.

Of the business leaders that will use AI in 2025, 17% say they definitely expect layoffs due to AI and 21% say they are probable. In contrast, 31% of leaders say layoffs are unlikely and 23% are certain there will be none."

While layoffs due to AI could happen, more than three-quarters (82%) of companies surveyed plan to hire new employees in 2025. AI isn't the devil. It's also viewed as a productivity booster, as more than half (53%) of those surveyed agree the technology makes their workforce much more productive.

In September 2024, New York State's private sector experienced a minor decrease of 2,900 jobs, less than 0.1%, bringing the total to 8,392,500 jobs, in contrast to a 0.2% national increase. Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York. You can read that list online here.

Risks of a U.S. recession seem low as we enter 2025. However, a weakening jobs market and rising credit delinquencies could pose dual threats:

Top economists at the American Bankers Association predict just a 30% chance of a recession in 2025 in their semi-annual forecast."

What Jobs In New York State Are At Risk In 2025?

We have gathered various sources to pinpoint which industries are at risk in 2025. These jobs are listed in random order.

