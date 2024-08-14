New York Jets Stadium Named One Of The Most Cost-Effective Family Destinations

The NFL season is just around the corner and fans are getting ready to show up and support their teams. Where can you cheer for your team for the best bang for your buck?

For some fans, going to a stadium to watch a game in person can have a big impact on their wallet. Especially when you add taking the entire family to that equation. Action Network took a look at the average cost of a family of four to attend a game at each NFL stadium to determine which are the most and least family friendly.

We included data regarding ticket prices, the price of food and beverages, as well as parking at every stadium to see which are the most and least expensive for a family to catch a game at.

Recent data has revealed that the New York Jets' stadium offers the 11th most budget-friendly family experience in the NFL. The data found:

Total Cost for a Family of Four: $532.04

Four General Admission Tickets: $450.24

Two Beers: $10

Two Soft Drinks: $6

Four Hot Dogs: $28

Parking: $37.80

Hat: $27.99

Child Admission Policy: Free for children under 34 inches tall

Who Was The Most Affordable?

The Arizona Cardinals are named as the most affordable NFL stadium experience for families in the nation. According to the data, a family of four attending a game at the Cardinals' stadium will spend a total of $452.46, making it the cheapest among all NFL teams.

The cost of four general admission tickets: $394.16

Two beers: $14.00

Two soft drinks: $11.00

Four hot dogs: $20.00

Parking: $13.30

Hat: $24.99

You can check out the complete list and see where Buffalo and the New York Giants landed here.