A chaotic Fourth of July weekend marked by a house fire sparked by a flare gun, multiple injuries, and a shooting that left one person in critical condition has prompted swift legislative action in New York State.

Why Flare Guns Are Under Scrutiny

Flare guns are traditionally designed for emergency signaling, not violence. But according to the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, they’ve been linked to at least 12 criminal incidents over the past year in the Capital Region alone. The most recent: a flare gun discharged during July 4th celebrations in Albany that ignited a massive fire, destroying homes and displacing families.

This disturbing trend isn’t limited to the Albany area. Law enforcement officials across New York, including in counties close to Central New York, are seeing flare guns show up in crimes like robberies, assaults, and illegal weapons possession.

What the Proposed Flare Gun Laws Would Do

Two new bills introduced by Senator Patricia Fahy and Assemblymembers John McDonald III and Gabriella Romero aim to tighten regulations statewide:

Bill 1: Age Restriction on Flare Gun Sales

Prohibits the sale or transfer of flare guns to anyone under the age of 21.

Violators face a $500 fine for first offenses.

Repeat offenders can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

Requires sellers to verify age using government-issued photo ID.

Bill 2: Criminalizing Flare Guns Used as Weapons

Adds “flare gun” to the official list of weapons under state law.

Makes it a criminal offense to possess a flare gun with intent to harm.

Helps law enforcement charge offenders even when flare guns are not physically modified.

Flare Gun Safety Implications

While the incidents in Albany may feel distant, they reflect broader trends across upstate communities. In May, an 18-year-old in Albany County was arrested for modifying a flare gun to fire live ammunition.

With large public events, fairs, and summer gatherings common in the Utica-Rome area, the concern over accessible, unregulated flare guns hits close to home. If passed, the legislation would provide stronger legal tools to local law enforcement and prevent flare guns from being used recklessly or violently throughout New York.

