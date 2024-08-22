Did You Even Know New York’s Favorite Game Show Was Still On?

Maybe you haven't thought about this popular game show since the early 2000s. Apparently, here in New York State we are obsessed with it.

The game experts at BetMGM wanted to discover what each state likes to watch with their dinner. They compiled a list of game shows and analyzed search volume data on Google Trends to indicate popularity. Here’s what they found:

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? – 9 states

Family Feud – 9 states

Jeopardy! – 8 states

Cash Cab – 6 states

Supermarket Sweep – 3 states

That’s My Jam – 3 states

The Price is Right – 3 states

Deal or No Deal – 2 states

Wheel of Fortune – 2 states

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – 2 states"

To determine the most popular game show in each state, they looked at Entertainment Weekly, Ranker, and DirectTV to compile a list of game shows that have aired within the last five years. After that, they selected 25 of the most iconic ones and analyzed their regional search volume with Google Trends search data from June 2019 to June 2024.

Which Show Is New York Obsessed With?

Out of their research, they were able to find that New York State is obsessed with "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire." Seriously? This author didn't even realize this show was still airing. The original US version premiered on ABC in August 1999 hosted by Regis Philbin. After it's two-week run that aired in November 1999, ABC commissioned a regular series that launched in January 2000 and ran until June 2002. After that, it's been on and off TV over the years:

On 16 September 2002, Meredith Vieira launched a daily syndicated version of the programme, which she hosted for 11 seasons, until May 2013. After her departure, the show was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer in 2013, and Terry Crews in 2014, before Chris Harrison took full hosting responsibilities in Autumn 2015. On 17 May 2019, the American version was cancelled after a total of 17 seasons and 20 years encompassing both primetime and first-run syndication; the final episode of the series was broadcast on 31 May. However, ABC reversed the cancellation of the programme on 8 January 2020, announcing plans for a twenty-first season, consisting of nine episodes, to be presented by Jimmy Kimmel starting 8 April"

So are you a fan of this show still?