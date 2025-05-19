As Memorial Day weekend approaches, police departments across New York are ramping up enforcement of one simple but life-saving habit: wearing a seat belt.

The annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” campaign officially kicked off today, May 19 and runs through June 1. During this time, expect to see more patrols, more traffic stops, and zero tolerance for unbuckled drivers and passengers, day or night.

Click It or Ticket Returns to New York

According to New York State data, seat belts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 20%, yet hundreds of people are still killed each year in preventable crashes simply because they weren't wearing one. An average of 200 New Yorkers die each year due to not buckling up.

And the national statistics are just as bad:

In 2023, over 10,000 people killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts.

Among young adults aged 18–34, 60% of those killed were unbuckled.

Over 56% of nighttime traffic crash deaths involved people not wearing seat belts.

New York Leads the Charge in Seat Belt Safety

New York was the first state to pass a seat belt law in 1984, and that commitment to safety continues. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) is teaming up once again with NASCAR driver Ross Chastain to educate teens on the importance of seat belt safety. Chastain, known both for his time on the track and his watermelon farm roots, proudly wears the “Protect Your Melon” logo on his #44 Chevy during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

He’s also visiting New York schools like Syracuse Central and East Syracuse Minoa High School to speak directly with teens, many of whom are just beginning their driving journeys.

It’s About Saving Lives

While there will be fines for those caught not wearing a seatbelt, the goal isn’t punishment, it’s prevention. Law enforcement agencies across the state emphasize that seat belt use should be second nature for everyone, whether you're behind the wheel or riding in the back seat.

Need Help With Child Safety Seats?

The GTSC also runs a Child Passenger Safety Program that offers free car seat checks year-round. Certified technicians can ensure your child’s seat is properly installed, a crucial step many parents unknowingly get wrong. Details are available on the GTSC’s website.

Don’t Risk It: Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time

As you head out to Memorial Day parades, barbecues, or road trips across Central New York and beyond, remember the easiest way to stay safe is also the fastest. Click your seat belt.

Because no matter what kind of car you drive, seat belts save lives.

For more info, visit NHTSA.gov/ClickIt or the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee site.

