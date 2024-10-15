Bad News For New York Drivers- We Are One Of The Worst In America

New York is making lists for driving, but for all the wrong reasons. We are one of the worst in America for THIS.

New York took the title as the 18th worst state when it comes to distracted driving, according to a 2024 study by Bader Scott Injury Lawyers. Their study classifies distracted driving into three categories: cognitive, manual and visual. They used the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). On average, 3,132 people die in fatal crashes involving distracted drivers each year across America. Here's how they looked at everything:

We analyzed fatalities and the involvement of distracted drivers. We also looked at age, gender, and timing related to these incidents. From this data, we identified key findings and ranked the states based on their distracted driving statistics."

Here's the breakdown for New York:

Rank: 18

Score: 13.04 out of 100

- 121 people were killed by distracted drivers in total, 10.3% of fatal accidents caused by distracted drivers."

Other stats they found nationwide were that nearly 6% of distracted drivers involved in fatal crashes were teenagers under 20 years old. 42% of distracted drivers were young adults. A significant 42% of distracted drivers were aged between 20 and 39 years, highlighting this age group as the most prevalent among distracted drivers. 30% of distracted drivers were middle-aged.

New Mexico ranks as the worst state for distracted driving in 2024, with a final score of 100. Kansas, and Louisiana were also in the top 3 worst states for distracted driving, with New Mexico having the highest percentage of traffic crash deaths caused by distracted drivers at 40%.

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry