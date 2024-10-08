Why New York Isn’t On Santa’s Nice List This Year

It looks like New York State isn't gonna have "the hap, hap, happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny Kaye" for 2024.

Christmas is coming and the rankings for New York Christmas spirit are in. How do you think we did? Christmas is such a magical time across the state, and especially in Upstate and Central New York. The decorations are stunning and the joy is filling the air, or is it?

Which State Has The Most Christmas Spirit?

Recently, a popular website ranked the Christmas spirit in every state in America. So how did New York do? Not as well as you think. “The Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer, is Singing Loud for All to Hear” is not the slogan for New Yorkers:

New York was ranked as the state with the 48th highest Christmas spirit in America, according to Wisevoter. MEANING, we are literally almost dead last.

How is this possible? We are the home of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, North Pole New York, and Santa's zip code when you mail letters to the North Pole. Where did we go wrong?

The only other places worse than New York are the District Of Columbia at 51st, Alabama at 50th, and Oregon at 49th place.

New Hampshire holds the number one spot for most Christmas spirit:

From classic carols playing through the streets of Manchester to winter wonderlands in Concord, there are countless ways for locals and visitors alike to enjoy a festive atmosphere. The White Mountains offer great opportunities for outdoor exploration during this time too, from skiing down slopes blanketed in snow to night-time sleigh rides under twinkling stars.

Really? New Hampshire beat New York? Insane right?

