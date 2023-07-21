Upstate New York Is Angry After Getting Ignored On Crucial List

How in the world does Upstate New York get ignored on such an important national list?

There are plenty of great local restaurants and eateries throughout New York State. It seems as a state we master in our Italian cooking the most. However, whenever there is a national list spotlighting the best Italian, best pizza, best anything related to Italian cooking, Upstate New York is always kicked to the side. It's no shocker this happened once again.

Recently, the popular food publication, Tasting Table' revealed its list of The 20 Best Italian Restaurants in the U.S. in no particular order. Sure enough, New York State made the list over 4 times. Which, some would say is an amazing honor, however, the 4 are exclusive to the New York City region. So literally, the entire state, was ignored outside of the Big Apple.

At least let's give a round of applause to our New York winners including: Redzôra in New York City, Carbone in New York City, Lucali in Brooklyn, and Via Carota in New York City. We aren't knocking these 4 amazing restaurants. You can read why they were selected online here.

Why Is Upstate, The Southern Tier, Western New York, Central New York, And The Capital Region Always Ignored?

You can find hundreds of Italian restaurants North of New York City. I know, what a crazy concept right? I Love NY highlighted 11 amazing stops here, Big Seven Travel stepped out of the city over 10 times on their list here.

Let Us Know Your Thoughts

Why do you think Upstate is ignored so much? Text us on our station app to share your thoughts.

