New York Town Named Among The Best For Family Vacations

If you are looking for a great place for a coastal family vacation here in America, you don't even have to leave the state. According to one major publication, that place is right here in New York

The well-respected folks at USA Today know that, and they put together a list of 7 great spots in America for a family vacation on the coast. Lucky for us here in New York, one New York State town made the cut.

USA Today highlighted Shelter Island New York as the number 4 on the list of charming coastal towns in the U.S. that are perfect for a family vacation:

A small island of about 27 square miles, New York’s Shelter Island is only accessible by car ferries that depart from the cities of Greenport and North Haven. Only 90 miles east of New York City, it’s home to six unique beaches where families can play, swim, and stroll in the salty Atlantic breeze. Classic coastal town pastimes include mini golf at Shelter Island Whale’s Tale Dessert Cafe and Miniature Golf Course (an 18-hole course), exploring the 2,100-acre Mashomack Preserve, and learning about the island’s history at the Sylvester Manor Farm."

According to the United States Census Bureau, Shelter Island has a total area of 28.7 square miles. Of that, 12.2 square milesis land and 16.5 square miles is water. Also fun fact, this island has a Central New York neighborhood:

Westmoreland, on the west side of the island, was built as a private camp retreat. It is home to one of the Island's few remaining equestrian farms and has a private airstrip. The home of the late New York Governor Hugh Carey is on Westmoreland, as is the summer home of comedian Louis C.K."

