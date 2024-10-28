New York’s BEST Bucket-list Hole-In-Wall Restaurant

New York State is home to one of the best hole in the wall restaurants in America. The best part, it isn't in New York City.

What exactly is a "hole-the-wall restaurant"? We hear the term all the time, but what does that mean? This term is used in tongue-in-cheek that's actually a compliment.

These are the hole-in-the-wall eateries that, though they might not look like much from the outside, are well-loved for the delicious dishes they serve. From historic places that started out quite literally as holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer warm welcomes and wonderful plates of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall spots across the States."

LoveFood just published an article titled "Your State's BEST Bucket-list Hole-In-Wall Restaurant." Their selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of the LoveFood team.

The Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant For New York State

Famous Lunch Famous Lunch loading...

According to LoveFood, they have named New York's best hole in the wall as Famous Lunch located in Troy:

This iconic hot dog spot may be famous, but it’s been operating out of the same tiny, unassuming shack for around a century. It’s the pork and beef wieners that draw in the crowds here, and they’re so popular the restaurant ships them all over the USA. The dogs contain three key ingredients – yellow mustard, minced white onions, and a rich and spicy meat sauce known as Zippy Sauce – and they’re famously cheap. Fans also recommend the amazingly crispy French fries, ideally smothered in even more Zippy Sauce."

If you can order the Zippy sauce, it's an absolute must.

9 Everyday Foods That Are Legal In New York, Forbidden Elsewhere These foods are easy to find on store shelves all over the United States, but they're banned in other places though. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

15 New York Cities / Towns As Pasta Shapes It's no secret that we love to eat here in New York State. What pasta shapes define different cities and towns? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler