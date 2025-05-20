In a move that could reshape the future of consumer genetics and precision medicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to acquire key assets of 23andMe for $256 million.

The deal, which is still pending bankruptcy court and regulatory approval, positions Regeneron as the new owner of 23andMe’s Personal Genome Service, Total Health, and Research Services divisions, as well as the company’s extensive biobank of genetic data. Once finalized, 23andMe will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, maintaining its popular consumer DNA testing services.

A Powerhouse Partnership in Genetics

This acquisition marks a major moment in the biotech world, bringing together Regeneron’s scientific and pharmaceutical expertise with 23andMe’s vast database of consumer DNA and wellness insights.

The purchase will strengthen Regeneron’s push into genetics-driven research and drug development, allowing the company to use data responsibly to improve treatments for serious diseases ranging from cancer to rare genetic disorders.

Data Privacy Front and Center

Aware of concerns over data privacy, Regeneron has pledged to honor 23andMe’s existing privacy policies and work with a court-appointed Customer Privacy Ombudsman to ensure consumer data remains protected. All use of genetic data will be consented, de-identified, and compliant with current laws and ethical standards.

For 23andMe customers, that means business as usual with added backing from a globally respected science-driven company.

What’s Not Included

Notably, the acquisition does not include 23andMe’s Lemonaid Health business, a telehealth platform. Regeneron’s focus remains on genetic testing, research, and drug development.

How Regeneron Plans to Use 23andMe to Accelerate Genetic Research

The deal comes at a time when public interest in personalized medicine, ancestry, and genetic health risk insights continues to grow. Regeneron has long bet on the power of DNA to revolutionize healthcare, and the addition of 23andMe’s consumer-facing tools and vast biobank gives it a new edge in that mission.

Industry experts see the move as a major step forward in integrating consumer genetics into mainstream healthcare, potentially accelerating the development of new drugs and treatments by using large-scale data ethically and efficiently.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 of 2025, following standard regulatory and legal approvals. Regeneron has promised more details on operational plans at the time of closing.

In the meantime, customers can expect uninterrupted access to 23andMe’s testing services.