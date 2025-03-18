New York Announces Prison Reopening Dates

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has released its Legal Visit Reopening Plan, effective March 17. The plan, released on social media, outlines the phased reopening of legal visits across various correctional facilities in the state. The reopening dates vary by facility, with some reopening immediately and others scheduled within the next one to two weeks.

New York State Legal Visit Reopening Plan: Key Dates and Facilities

The following facilities began allowing legal visits starting March 17:

Adirondack

Altona

Auburn

Attica

Bedford Hills

Cape Vincent

Collins

Eastern

Elmira

Edgecombe

Fishkill

Green Haven

Groveland

Gouverneur

Hale Creek

Hudson

Lakeview

Marcy

Mohawk

Orleans

Otisville

Queensboro

Riverview

Shawangunk

Taconic

Ulster

Wallkill

Washington

Wende

Wyoming

Facilities Reopening in 1-2 Weeks

A handful of correctional facilities are scheduled to reopen for legal visits over the next couple of weeks. These include:

Albion (TBD)

(TBD) Cayuga (March 19)

(March 19) Clinton (March 21)

(March 21) Coxsackie (TBD)

(TBD) Five Points (March 24)

(March 24) Franklin (March 24)

(March 24) Greene (March 24)

(March 24) Mid-State (TBD)

(TBD) Woodbourne (March 19)

Facilities with Indeterminate Reopening Dates

As of now, legal visits for the following facilities remain indeterminate, with no set reopening date:

Bare Hill

Sing Sing

Upstate

