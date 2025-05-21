As it turns out, the accent that brought us “fuhgeddaboudit” and about a million unforgettable movie characters is officially… the most hated in the U.S.

According to a new survey by Podcastle, which polled over 1,000 Americans, not only do Americans hate the New York accent, it ranks dead last in trust, appeal, and even emotional comfort. In fact, nearly 60% of Americans say they even feel annoyed when they hear it, and they’re 256% more likely to trust someone with a Southern accent instead.

Yikes.

Americans Crown the New York Accent the Most Annoying in the Country

As our digital lives grow louder with podcasts, TikToks, and voiceovers, how someone sounds is just as important as what they say. In this survey, respondents rated Southern and British accents as the most trustworthy and calming, while the New York accent triggered discomfort and even suspicion.

Only 1 in 10 Americans said they trust someone with a New York accent. 45% of New Yorkers have even admitted that they find their own accent annoying! Ouch.

Most Trustworthy Accents: British & Southern Accents Win Big

While the New York accent took a hit, Southern and British accents came out on top in almost every category.

British accents were voted the most appealing (46%) and the most trustworthy (42%).

Southern accents weren’t far behind, with 31% of respondents naming them as their favorite American accent and 70% associating them with a sense of calm.

Americans were 256% more likely to trust someone with a Southern accent than someone from New York. That’s a massive credibility gap, based entirely on the way someone sounds.

Trust, Emotion, and a Whole Lot of Accent Bias

Why do accents stir up such strong opinions? According to the survey, accents play a big role in emotional responses. For example:

British accents are linked to calmness, charm, and even romance.

Southern accents are viewed as warm, relaxed, and trustworthy.

French accents cause confusion (especially for Gen Z).

Latin American accents are seen as the most authoritative across all age groups.

And the New York accent? It’s mostly linked to irritation.

Generational Differences: Boomers vs. Gen Z

The accent debate gets even more interesting when broken down by age:

Baby Boomers love British accents.

Gen X and Millennials are drawn to Latin American voices.

Gen Z tends to prefer Australian or non-regional American accents.

Across the board, older generations (Gen X, Millennials, Boomers) were more likely to say the New York accent made them uncomfortable.

Survey Reveals New York Accent Is the Least Trusted in the U.S.

The results show that our reactions to accents are emotional and often deeply rooted in stereotypes. Whether it’s the fast-talking energy of a New Yorker or the drawl of someone from the South, Americans are quick to associate voice with personality.

In a world where we hear more voices than ever before - through podcasts, video clips, and everyday life, it seems the way we sound still speaks volumes.

So while New Yorkers may own the streets, it looks like the rest of the country isn’t buying what they’re selling... at least not with that accent.

