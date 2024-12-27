Bank of Utica Hosts the Ultimate New Year’s Celebration

The end of the year is right around the corner, and if you're looking for the perfect way to ring in 2025, you won’t want to miss this. This year’s event is brought to you by Bank of Utica in partnership with the City of Utica and its Public Safety Departments.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Utica: A Night to Remember!

The 5th Annual Bank of Utica New Year’s Eve celebration is back, bigger and better than ever. Here’s everything you need to know about this community celebration that will make your New Year’s Eve unforgettable.

When and Where

📅 Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

🕡 Time: Event starts at 6:30 PM and goes strong until 12:15 AM

📍 Location: Genesee Street (between Bank Place and Devereux Street)

What to Expect

🎶 Live Music: Dance your way into 2025 with performances from The Shawn Smith Band, J-Easy, and Soul Injection.

🎤 Street Performers & Fun Acts: Enjoy intermission entertainment, roaming performers, there's even a silent dance party.

🔥 Bonfire Warm-Up: Stay cozy as you mingle and wait for the countdown.

🍲 UPD/UFD Chili Cook-Off: Sample some seriously good chili and cast your vote for the winner.

🍻 Drinks & Specials: Sip on beverages from Saranac Brewery, including their new Right Coast canned cocktails, or grab a hot brew from Utica Coffee.

🍔 Local Eats: Enjoy delicious food and drink specials from local favorites like Delta by Marriott, Griffin’s Pub, Motus, Irwin’s Fine Food, and nearby food trucks.

Countdown & Fireworks

The highlight of the night? Watching the iconic Bank of Utica tower count down to midnight, followed by a spectacular fireworks display to kick off 2025 with a bang.

Shop Utica's NYE Online Store

This year, the Bank of Utica is offering exclusive merchandise through its online store. Spend $25 or more and get 5% off your order—plus a surprise gift!

Event Parking & Road Closures

Planning to drive? Here’s what you need to know:

🚗 Parking:

Primary Parking : Union St. Public Parking Lots

: Union St. Public Parking Lots Delta Inn Guests: Use the mid and lower levels of the Delta Inn Parking Garage (no roof parking allowed).

🚧 Road Closures (Roads will begin closing at noon December 31st, reopening during the early Hours January 1st.):

Genesee St. from Elizabeth St. / Columbia St. (south side of intersection) to Bank Pl. / Washington St. (north side of intersection) Note: Elizabeth St., Columbia St., Bank Pl., Union St., Hopper St., and Court St. will be open.

Blandina St. from Genesee St. to Charlotte St.

Deveraux St. from Genesee St. to Charlotte St.

Charlotte St. from Elizabeth St. to Steuben Park

Additional closures will take effect for the Fireworks display: Washington St. in its entirety Hanna Park Dr. Broadway from Court St. to Columbia St. Cornelia St. from Court St. to Columbia St.



Bring your friends, bring your family, and let’s make memories together in the heart of Utica.